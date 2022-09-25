Jefferson/Cambridge junior Zoey Rank swims in the 100-yard breaststroke during Saturday's home invitational at JHS. Rank finished second in the event in 1 minute, 8.32 seconds, adding a first-place finish in the 50 free (25.52), for the EagleJays, who placed third with 297 points.
JEFFERSON -- Junior Zoey Rank won the 50-yard freestyle and finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke for the Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team at its home invitational on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The EagleJays scored 297 points to finish third behind first-place Monona Grove (600) and second-place Elkhorn (312).
Rank won the 50 free by two tenths of a second in 25.52 seconds. She placed second in the 100 breast in 1:08.32. Rank also swam on two-second place relay teams.
Junior Jordyn Davis, Rank and seniors Emma Riedl and Alexandria Ostopowicz placed second in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.97. MG won in 1:54.44. The same EagleJay quartet placed second in the 200 free relay in 1:46.69. MG also won that race (1:44.43).
Davis added second-place finishes in the 100 backstroke (1:02.09) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.56).
Riedl was sixth in the 50 free in 26.80 and finished seventh in the 100 free (1:00.64). Sophomore Campbell Krause was eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.22) and Ostopowicz was ninth in the 100 free (1:02.13).
Team scores: Monona Grove 600, Elkhorn 312, Jefferson/Cambridge 297, Stoughton 257, River Valley/Richland Center 241, Mount Horeb 237, Kenosha Bradford 108, Milwaukee Rufus 97.