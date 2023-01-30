The Deerfield wrestling team scored 14th as a team with 268 points at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday, Jan. 28 with two wrestlers finishing in the top five of their weight classes.

Deerfield wrestling wins against Dodgeland and Horicon at Dodgeland Quad

Hayden Frazer scored fourth at 126, winning by pinfall (3:10) over Chase Wangsness. Frazer went 1-3 in the scramble.

Cal Fisher passes 1,500 career points scored in a Deerfield boys basketball win over Palmyra-Eagle
Deerfield girls basketball wins against Watertown Luther Prerp

Tags