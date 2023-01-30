Ruben Bach wrestled seventh at 106, going 2-2 in pool wrestling. Bach won a match by decision and another by a major decision.
Hunter Milanowski finished seventh at 160, going 2-3 in the scramble. Milanowski pinned (2:55) Christia Wright and pinned (1:56) Payton Krichstein in the two victories.
Bryce Casteel took eighth at 138 with a loss in the opening contest. Casteel was injured in his second match, losing the next three matches by injury forfeit.
Xavier Valdes placed 10th at 195, wrestling in one match, a loss to Hayden Ballweg. Caitlin Suick scored 12th at 132, going 0-4 in the scramble. Jaden Bethel took 14th at 182, going 0-4 in pool wrestling.
Joseph Treinen went 2-2 at 152, finishing in 14th place. Treinen scored a forfeit win and pinned (1:51) Hans Mueller.
Lourdes Academy Quad
At the Lourdes Academy Quad, the Deerfield wrestling team went 2-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Lourdes Academy High School.
Against the Lourdes Academy Co-Op, the Demons won 46-24. For Deerfield, Bryce Casteel won an 18-4 major decision against Johnny Santiago at 138, Joseph Treinen pinned (0:15) Dalton Smith at 152, Jaden Bethel pinned (5:16) Josh Curtis at 170 and Samtana Haines pinned (6:04) Riley Zernzach.
Deerfield scored forfeits at 106, 113 and 126. Double forfeits were issued at 145 and 120. Lourdes earned forfeits at 132 and 285.
For Lourdes, Remington Force pinned (1:19) Xavier Valdes at 195 and Vincent Force pinned (1:03) Ethan Loether at 220.
Against Hustisford, the Demons won 45-24 with two victories. Gavin Alich won an 8-6 decision against Adalyn Raue at 113 and Bryce Casteel pinned (0:34) Kayla Millikin at 138.
The Demons scored forfeits at 195, 182, 170, 160, 126 and 106. Double forfeits were issued at 120 and 132. Hustisford earned forfeits at 285 and 145.
For Hustisford, Shane Joekle pinned (1:20) Ethan Loether at 220 and Joe Beavers pinned (1:28) Joseph Treinen at 152.
Against Crivitz, the Demons lost 36-30. For Crivitz, Evan Kaufman pinned Gavin Alich, Parker Scheverman pinned Joseph Treinen, Sean Krueger pinned Hunter Milanowski, TJ Mueller pinned Jaden Bethel and Kyle Guy pinned Samtana Haines.
Crivitz also scored a forfeit at 170. Double forfeits were issued at 145, 132 and 120.
For Deerfield, the Demons earned forfeit wins at 106, 126, 138, 220 and 285.