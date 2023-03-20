Returning its entire starting lineup for this upcoming season, expect the Demons to make some more noise.
“There looks to be a couple of freshmen that make varsity as well this year, so we’ll see what happens with that,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Gloede. “I told everybody that we’re going to be very, very good this year, and not saying that these freshmen can’t beat out anybody, but it's going to be a challenge.”
The Demons enter the season loaded on talent with senior Cal Fisher returning to the lineup. A Florida State University signee, Fisher earned the “Player of the Year” award from the Trailways-South Conference last season.
“He’s one of the best players in the state, and I’m thankful he’s on my team,” said Gloede. “You can tell he’s still going to be a leader, he’s giving suggestions to some of the younger kids and taking them under his wing.”
Fisher also returns to the pitching staff after earning honorable mention on the all-state team with a 6-1 record in 39 innings pitched for a 0.18 ERA with 67 strikeouts.
Also returning to the pitching staff includes junior Adam Suess, who was an all-conference second team selection with a 7-0 record with 57 strikeouts. The Demons also bring back senior Tommy Lees, junior Jackson Drobac, junior Austin Anderson and junior Kris Hahn to the pitching rotation.
“Kris has actually looked the most improved on the mound so far from watching him,” said Gloede. “The other guys are sticking really good… so that’s what we need as a small school when you get weeks where you get four or five games in a week, it’s very beneficial to have a deep pitching staff.”
While the Demons bring back talented arms, Deerfield’s offense should do plenty of damage with five all-conference hitters returning to the lineup. Fisher led the team with a .571 batting average, hitting nine home runs along with 32 RBIs. Drobac also returns after taking second team all-conference with a .338 batting average and 19 RBIs.
“Jackson’s going to hold down center field, and I believe he’s the best center fielder in our conference,” said Gloede. “I’m expecting his numbers to keep going up.”
Other all-conference players returning to the lineup includes Anderson, who was a first team selection, after recording a .358 batting average with 17 RBIs. Senior catcher Eric Staszak took second team all-conference with a .230 batting average, seven RBIs and hit three doubles.