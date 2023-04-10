Parish led the Blue Jays with four RBIs, hitting a two-run single in the fourth that scored Damiani and Stenjem. Brayden Lund finished with two RBIs, while junior Devin Schuchart drove in a run. Junior Owen Bernhardt crossed the plate three times in the win.
Schuchart earned the win on the mound, tossing four innings with five strikeouts and six runs scored. Stenjem pitched three innings of relief, allowing one run with three strikeouts.
The first game of the season could not have gone any better for the Cambridge baseball team.
Junior Brayden Lund, freshman Jett Horton and freshman Cal Nottestad combined to pitch a no-hitter as the Blue Jays earned a 17-0 win over Monticello/Albany at Race Track Park in Edgerton on Thursday, April 6.
Lund and Horton each pitched two innings. Lund recorded three strikeouts, while Horton had five strikeouts. Nottestad pitched an inning, recording two strikeouts.
The offense provided plenty of run support for Cambridge, scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the bottom of the first inning. Junior Owen Bernhardt led the way, going three-for-four with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Sophomore Kiefer Parish, Lund and junior Devin Schuchart each recorded two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Junior Marco Damiani added three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Horton went two-for-two with two RBIs.
Sophomore Clayton Stenjem scored twice and recorded an RBI. Junior Carter Lund went two-for-three with an RBI and a run scored. Junior Tyce Bettenhausen and senior Benny Blanchar each scored a run, while Nottestad scored twice.