The Cambridge baseball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, taking a lead they would not relinquish in a 13-7 win over Clinton on Monday at Cambridge High School.

Bernadine Christianson, of Cambridge, turns 104 years old
Gavin Winslow
Buy Now

Junior Gavin Winslow sprints home on a wild pitch in a Cambridge 13-7 win over Clinton on Monday, April 10. 

In the first, the Blue Jays (2-0 overall, 0-0 conference) scored on a two-run double from sophomore Carter Lund, bringing home sophomore Clayton Stenjem and junior Marco Damiani.

Cambridge woman hits 20th anniversary of cancer remission, thanks to community support
Carter Lund
Buy Now

Junior Carter Lund smacks a base hit in a Cambridge 13-7 win over Clinton on Monday, April 10. Lund recorded two RBIs in the win. 
Matt Buckman throws three touchdowns; Kiefer Parish scores twice, but Cambridge football falls to Palmyra-Eagle
Owen Bernhardt
Buy Now

Junior Owen Bernhardt sprints home during a wild pitch in a Cambridge 13-7 win against Clinton. Bernhardt scored three runs in the win. 
Clayton Stenjem looking to build off first state wrestling appearance
Devin Schuchart
Buy Now

Junior Devin Schuchart gets ready to throw a pitch in a Cambridge 13-7 win over Clinton on Monday, April 10. Schuchart pitched four innings, earning the win. 
Clayton Stenjem
Buy Now

Sophomore Clayton Stenjem scores a run in a Cambridge 13-7 win over Clinton on Monday, April 10. 

Tags