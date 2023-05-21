The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization hit the links on Tuesday, May 16 with sunshine and little to no wind.

The 18-hole golfers played a round not knowing who their partner would be. The top-two secret partner teams were Joyce Gehler & Sue Repyak and Rita King & Lisa Nelson. The top-three team low putts included Wendy Lehr & Sharon Lund.

Lake Ripley Women's Organization begins season
