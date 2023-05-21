The Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization hit the links on Tuesday, May 16 with sunshine and little to no wind.
The 18-hole golfers played a round not knowing who their partner would be. The top-two secret partner teams were Joyce Gehler & Sue Repyak and Rita King & Lisa Nelson. The top-three team low putts included Wendy Lehr & Sharon Lund.
For low putts, the team coming in first was Joyce Gehler & Sue Repyak with Pam Reich & Cindy Hartman in second. Conditions were perfect for two players to have the first birdies of the season with April Mickelson on #1 and Lisa Nelson on #7.
The 9-hole golfers went to work on the back nine today. Kathy Maurer scored low net in Flight 1 with Marti Tenzer taking low putts. In Flight 2, Evie Lund took first place in both low net and low putts.
Sue Adas came in second for low net and low putts as well. Julie Clark took Flight 3 low net honors and Lora Kautzer and Chris Gardenier tied for second.
In low putts for Flight 3, Chris Gardenier was first with Marge Stach taking second. Three golfers sunk their approaches today, Jackie Slinde on #12, Chris Gardenier on #14 and Connie Bergsven on #16.
The top Bridge winners included 1) Carol Schneider, 2) Charlene Cederberg, 3) Ann Lucas and 4) Carole Wollin. Euchre was not played today.
There was a tie for third place between Dianne Hoard and Neil Borchert. There was another tie for fourth place between Donna Dorn and Doug Reinen. There was yet another tie for fifth place between Pat New and Diane Wilkinson.
There were 3 players with the most loners for the night including Dave Wilkinson, Neil Borchert and Maynard Pribbenow.
The next Euchre night is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14. The night will begin with a social hour at 5 pm, dinner at 6, and cards at 7. A sign up will be posted on the main bulletin board in the club house.