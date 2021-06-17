CAMBRIDGE — Blake Huebner had a big day at the plate and mound as the fifth-seeded Pirates upset top-seeded Cambridge, 11-0, in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Tuesday, June 15.
Batting out of the leadoff spot, Huebner finished 3-for-3, driving in four RBIs while also scoring three times.
On the hill, Huebner pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits in shutout action. He also struck out eight batters.
Waterloo scored three runs the first two innings combined, but broke things open with four runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Cambridge committed five errors in the loss.
Thomas Hoffmann recorded a double for Cambridge. It was the only extra-base hit for the Blue Jays.
Tucker Tesdal pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out six batters.
WATERLOO 11, CAMBRIDGE 0
Waterloo 210 402 2 — 11 11 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Huebner 6.1-3-0-2-8; C: Marty 4-7-4-2-6.
Leading hitters — W: Huebner 3x3, Setz 2x5, Unzueta 2x4, Tshauz 2B; C: Hoffmann 2B.