CAMBRIDGE — Emma Nottestad pitched a complete game and Kayla Roidt drove in two runs as the Blue Jays earned a Capitol South victory Tuesday, May 4, in Cambridge.

“Excellent team effort, everyone contributed to a big win,” Cambridge head coach Dean Freeland said. Emma pitched lights out.”

Nottestad threw all seven innings for Cambridge, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out four batters.

Kate Downing was the lone Blue Jay to pick up multiple hits in the victory, going 2-for-3. Saveea Freeland collected one hit and scored twice in the victory.

