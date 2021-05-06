CAMBRIDGE — Emma Nottestad pitched a complete game and Kayla Roidt drove in two runs as the Blue Jays earned a Capitol South victory Tuesday, May 4, in Cambridge.
“Excellent team effort, everyone contributed to a big win,” Cambridge head coach Dean Freeland said. Emma pitched lights out.”
Nottestad threw all seven innings for Cambridge, allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out four batters.
Kate Downing was the lone Blue Jay to pick up multiple hits in the victory, going 2-for-3. Saveea Freeland collected one hit and scored twice in the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.