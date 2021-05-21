A four-run fifth was enough to propel the Cambridge softball team to a 4-3 Capitol South win over visiting Waterloo on Thursday, May 20.
The Blue Jays — who collected just two hits on the day — trailed 2-0 before plating four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Emma Nottestad pitched a complete-game for Cambridge, allowing seven hits, three runs, while striking out seven batters. Sophia Schneider tossed out six innings of work for the Pirates, allowing just two hits while striking out nine batters.
Nottestad did it at the plate as well for the Blue Jays, batting in half of the team’s runs with two RBIs. Abbie Gier finished with a game-high three RBIs for Waterloo.
CAMBRIDGE 4, WATERLOO 3
Waterloo 000 020 1 — 3 7 1
Cambridge 000 040 X — 4 2 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — W: Schneider 6-2-4-8-8; C: Nottestad 7-7-3-7-7.
Leading hitters — W: Gier 2x4.