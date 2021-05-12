LAKE MILLS — Cambridge finished with the two top sores, but was unable to claim a Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
The Blue Jays’ Nick Buckman and Stone Farruggio finished with a 39 and 40, respectively, to lead the field. The pairs’ scores helped Cambridge to a team score of 173. Lodi won the mini meet with a 172.
Cambridge’s team card was rounded out by Cade Nottestad’s 46 and Jack Nikolay’s 48.
Team scores: Lodi 172, Cambridge 173, New Glarus 183, Monticello/Belleville 194, Lakeside Lutheran 197, Columbus 201, Lake Mills 207, Luther Prep 207, Wisconsin Heights 211.
