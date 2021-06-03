CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge baseball team collected five hits but were unable to get on the board during a 6-0 Capitol South loss to Belleville on Wednesday, June 2.
Tucker Tesdal pitched a complete game, striking out four batters while giving up five earned runs.
Jared Marty, Tesdal, Owen Bernhardt, Jace Horton and Marco Damiani all picked up singles in the loss.
BELLEVILLE 6, CAMBRIDGE 0
Belleville 102 021 0 — 6 13 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — B: Syse 5-4-0-5-9; C: Tesdal 7-13-5-3-4.
Leading hitters — B: Downing 2x4, C. Syse 3x4, Desmet 3x4.
Wisconsin Dells 16, Cambridge 0
WISCONSIN DELLS — Wisconsin Dells racked up 20 hits to earn a nonconference victory over the Blue Jays Tuesday, June 1, at Woodside Sports Complex.
Despite collecting nine hits, Cambridge was unable to score in the contest that saw Wisconsin Dells combined for 10 runs the first two innings.
Tucker Tesdal, Owen Bernhardt and Jace Horton all recorded two hits in the loss. Carter Brown collected a triple for the Blue Jays.
WISCONSIN DELLS 16, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 000 00X X — 0 9 2
Wisconsin Dells 280 60X X — 16 20 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Rahn 2-9-7-2-0; WD: Getgen 4-7-0-0-1.
Leading hitters — C: Tesdal 2x2, Bernhardt 2x2, Horton 2x2, Brown 3B.