LAKE MILLS — Sam Giombetti was 4-for-4 with a double and home run, Brody Henderson went 4-for-5, driving in five, and the Lake Mills baseball team beat visiting Cambridge 19-9 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Tuesday, May 18.
The L-Cats (6-6) led 8-7 after two innings and added seven fifth-inning runs, totaling 15 hits for the game.
Henderson had a run-scoring double and Foster an RBI sacrifice fly as the L-Cats cut their deficit to 4-2 after an inning. After the Blue Jays added three more in their half of the second, Lake Mills plated six to take the lead. Derek Bruce walked with the bases loaded, Henderson had a two-RBI double to right before stealing home on a double steal with two outs. An RBI double by Brady Strauss made it 8-7.
Ethan Foster drew a two-out bases-loaded walk in the third to give the L-Cats a 9-8 edge. Giombetti then took the first pitch he saw from Thomas Hoffmann over the center field fence for a two-out solo shot in the fourth. Jon Lund, Caleb Quest, David Bruce and Henderson had RBI base knocks in the fifth, which saw 13 L-Cats dig in.
Cambridge's Owen Bernhardt went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate, driving in two runs while scoring twice. Hoffmann and Tucker Tesdal both finished the game 3-for-4 with a run.
LAKE MILLS 19, CAMBRIDGE 9 (6)
Cambridge 431 010 — 9 8 1
Lake Mills 261 172 — 19 15 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Hoffmann (2-5-8-7-0-5), Damiani (L; 3.1-7-7-7-1-8), Brown (0.0-1-2-1-0-2), Marty (0.0-2-2-2-0-2); LM: Carpenter (0.2-2-4-4-1-4), Foster (W; 3.1-3-4-0-3-3), De. Bruce (2-3-1-1-1-0).
Leading hitters — C: Hoffman 3x4 (2B), Bernhardt 3x4; LM: Giombetti 4x4 (2B, HR), Henderson 4x5 (2 2B), Quest 2x3 (2B), Strauss (2B).