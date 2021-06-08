LAKE MILLS — Zach Huffman and Ryan Lund won conference titles at the Capitol Conference track and field Championships at Lake Mills High School on Monday, June 7.
Huffman and Lund's titles helped the Blue Jay boys to 65 points, good for fifth overall. Lakeside Lutheran won the boys' tittle with 131 points. The Cambridge girls finished in 11th with 7.33 points, while Lodi won with 123.
Huffman won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 39.56 seconds. In the shot put, Lund captured the title with a 48-06.
Third-place individual finishes for the Blue Jay boys included Jonathan Jones (pole vault, 11-06), Eli Stein (discus, 133-09) and Huffman (800-meter run, 2:06.25).
Dale Yerges came away with a fourth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles with a 16.56.
The Cambridge girls were led by freshman Mara Brown, who placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.44. She also placed seventh in the 400-meter run with a 1:05.5.
Gillian Thompson took seventh in the 200-meter run with a 28.72.