BELLEVILLE — The Cambridge boys won five events on the track during a second-place finish at the Belleville Quad on Tuesday.
The Cambridge boys were the runner-ups with 69 points. Poynette took first with 75 points, while Sugar River finished a close-third with 68 points.
The Blue Jay girls finished fourth with 41 points, while Sugar River won with 91.
Dale Yerges won the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.07 seconds and backed it up with a win in the 300 meter hurdles with a 46.30. Zach Huffman (4:44.47) topped cross country teammates Jack Nikolay (4:48.02) and Liam Brown (4:48.88) in the 1,600 meter run.
Brown earned a top finish in the 800 meter run with a 2:12.69. In the 800 meter relay, Aidan Schroeder, Eli Stein, Kris Holmen and Yerges finished first with a 1:41.06.
On the girls’ side, Mara Brown won the 1,600 meter run with a 5:57.18. Gillian Thompson finished first in triple jump with a leap of 27-10.5.