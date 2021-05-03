MONROE — Stone Farruggio’s medalist performance nearly led the Cambridge boys golf team to a Capitol Conference mini meet victory Thursday, April 29, at Monroe Country Club.
Farruggio fired a 39, one stroke behind-second place Joey Toepfer of Lake Mills. The Blue Jays collected a team score of 186, while Lodi won the mini meet with 184 strokes. Cambridge just edged out Lakeside Lutheran’s 187 strokes.
Cade Nottestead was second on the Blue Jay roster with a 48. Senior Jack Nikiolay finished a stroke behind his teammate with a 49. A single stroke behind Nikolay was Max Heth with a 50.
Team scores: Lodi 184, Cambridge 186, Lakeside Lutheran 187, Luther Prep 206, Lake Mills 216, Columbus 219, Monticello 220, Wisconsin Heights 230, New Glarus inc.
