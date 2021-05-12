Cambridge 6, New Glarus 5
CAMBRIDGE — A two-out single helped walk off the Blue Jays during a Capitol South game against visiting New Glarus on Tuesday.
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Thomas Hoffmann drove in Carter Brown on a 1-0 count to break a 5-5 tie. Hoffmann finished the game 3-for-4. Owen Bernhardt also went 3-for-4, collecting three RBIs in the victory.
Tucker Tesdal pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while striking out 11 batters.
CAMBRIDGE 6, NEW GLARUS 5
New Glarus 000 200 30 — 5 9 0
Cambridge 201 011 01 — 6 11 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — NG: Mendleski 4.2-7-3-1-4; C: Tesdal 5.2-6-2-0-11.
Leading hitters — NG: Dreyfus 4x4 (3B, 2x2B), Mendleski 2x4 (2B), C: Hoffmann 3x4, Bernhardt 3x4 (2B).
Cambridge 13, Parkview 3
Jared Marty shined at the plate as the Blue Jays earned an easy 10-run nonconference victory over Parkview Monday at Cambridge High School.
Marty finished 4-for-4 at the plate, collecting two RBIs and two runs. Carter Lund drove in four runs off three hits for Cambridge, while Matthew Rahn scored three times and had two hits and an RBI.
Jace Horton touched home plate three times and Owen Bernhardt scored twice off two hits and batted in one run.
Thomas Hoffmann pitched five innings, striking out six batters while allowing three earned runs.
CAMBRIDGE 13, PARKVIEW 3
Parkview 300 00X X — 3 9 0
Cambridge 540 31X X — 13 15 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — P: Simonson 2-7-8-3-2; C: Hoffmann 5-9-3-2-6.
Leading hitters — P: E. Suer 2x3, Brown 2x3, Landis 2x3; C: Marty 4x4 (2B), Bernhardt 2x3, Rahn 2x2, Lund 3x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.