Cambridge's girls and boys track and field teams hosted a Capitol Conference Quad on Tuesday, May 11.
Cambridge’s boys won four field events — senior Ryan Lund in the shot put (44-8), junior Eli Stein in the discus (129-8), senior Jonathan Jones in the pole vault (11-0) and junior Sully Schlieckau in the long jump (17-10).
Dale Yerges finished first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.10, and also took the top time in the 300 meter hurdles with a 43.40. Zach Huffman also nabbed two-top finishes, placing first in the 1,600 meter run (4:42.48), as well as the 3,200 meter run (10:21.64).
The 3,200 relay team of Liam Brown, Carson Lein, Austin Trewyn-Colvin and Riley Schneider won in 11:10.09.
Junior Aidan Schroeder took second in the triple jump (33-4 3/4). Senior Spencer Davis was second in the discus (123-9). Ezra Stein was second in the shot put (42-11).
The 400 relay team of Ezra Stein, Eli Stein, Schlieckau and Kris Holmen took second in 48.59. The 800 relay team of Schroeder, Eli Stein, Holmen and Ezra Stein also finished second in 1:44.23.
Cambridge’s girls were led by sophomore Gilian Thompson, who won the 200 in 28.96, and freshman Mara Brown, who won the 400 in 1:04.43 and the 3,200 in 13:03.43. Freshman Callie Suick took second in the 100 (14.18) and the 200 (29.35) as well as the long jump (15-2).
