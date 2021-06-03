BELLEVILLE — The Cambridge softball team captured its first-ever Capitol South Conference title with a 9-1 win over Belleville on Wednesday, June 2.
Emma Nottestad picked up the win for Cambridge, allowing no hits in three innings. Saveea Freeland tossed three innings of work, allowing one hit while striking out three. Kayla Roidt closed out the game with a scoreless seventh.
Hanna Larson drove in three runs in the victory.
Cambridge 10, Luther Prep 2
WATERTOWN — Saveea Freeland drove in five runs off four hits to lead Cambridge to a nonconference win over host Luther Prep on Tuesday.
Freeland finished the game 4-for-4, collecting one double and two triples. She also scored three times. Emma Nottestad picked up the win on the mound for Cambridge, pitching a complete-seven innings. Nottestad struck out six batters and allowed one earned run.
Sadie Bolton was the only Phoenix to collect multiple hits in the loss. She finished the game 2-for-3 with a double. Emma Bortulin pitched seven innings, allowing eight earned runs while striking out six.
The Blue Jays led 2-1 after the first inning, but outscored the Phoenix 8-1 the final six innings.
CAMBRIDGE 10, LUTHER PREP 2
Cambridge 200 035 0 — 10 10 1
Luther Prep 100 000 1 — 2 7 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Nottestad 7-7-1-1-6; LP: Bortulin 7-10-8-3-6.
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 4x4 (2B, 2x3B), Stenklyft 2x4 (3B); LP: Bolton 2x3 (2B).