LAKE MILLS — Lissy Pero and Kat Toepfer tied for sixth place to lead Cambridge to a third-place finish at the Rock Valley Conference meet Tuesday, April 27, at Lake Mills Golf Club.
Pero and Toepfer both shot 101s at the conference meet that saw the Jefferson girls win with 373. The Blue Jays' 431 strokes was just two behind McFarland's 331.
Pero finished with a 49 on the front nine and fired a 52 on the back. Pero holed four pars and a birdie during her 18-hole round.
With the finish, Pero earned first-team conference honors.
Toepfer collected 53 strokes on the front nine and 48 on the back. The back nine saw Toepfer make three pars.
Bella Hollis finished third on the Cambridge roster with a 109. The Blue Jays' 433 was rounded out by Amerie Timler.
Team scores: Jefferson 373, McFarland 431, Cambridge 433, Evansville 436, Clinton 437, Beloit Turner 439, Edgerton 457.
