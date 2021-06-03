MARSHALL — The Cambridge track and field teams swept the 800-meter runs during a Capitol Conference quadrangular Tuesday, June 1, at Marshall High School.
Mara Brown and Zach Huffman both won the 800 meter with times of 2:42.1 seconds and 2:09.3, respectively.
Cambridge — which faced off against Marshall, Wisconsin Heights and Watertown Luther Prep at the quadrangular — had two other first-place finishes from the boys.
Ryan Lund won shot put with a 45-08 and Jonathan Jones captured the pole vault title with a 12-0.
Runner-up individual finishes for the Blue Jays included Brown (1,600-meter run, 5:55.5), Dale Yerges (110-meter hurdles, 17), Ezra Stein (shot put, 44-11.5), Spencer Davis (discus, 124-09), Gillian Thompson (triple jump, 28-08.5) and Caleb Kendall (pole vault, 11-06).