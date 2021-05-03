CAMBRIDGE — A eight-run first inning propelled the Blue Jays to a 13-3 nonconference victory over visiting Lodi Friday, April 30, at Cambridge High School.
After the eight-run first, the Blue Jays added four runs in the top of the third to put the game into 10-run rule territory.
Audrianne Kieler picked up three hits and two runs out of the leadoff spot for the Blue Jays. Saveea Freeland and Kayla Roidt both scored twice in the victory. Emma Nottestad went 2-for-3 and scored three times.
Freeland pitched five innings in the shortened game, allowing one earned run while striking out a pair.
CAMBRIDGE 13, LODI 3
Lodi 011 01x x — 3 6 6
Cambridge 904 01x x — 13 8 2
Pitching — L: Wipperfurth 4.1-8-5-9-4; C: Freeland 5-6-1-5-2.
Leading hitters — L: Krumpen 2x3, C: Kieler 3x4 (2B), Nottestad 2x3.
Cambridge 6, Waterloo 2
WATERLOO — After losing its season opener 11-7 to Wisconsin Heights, Cambridge picked up a Capitol South victory over host Waterloo Thursday, April 29, at Waterloo Fireman’ Park.
It was a scoreless game until the top of the fourth inning when the Blue Jays plated a run. Julia Schneider drew a bases-loaded walk to break the 0-0 tie.
In the top of the fifth, Cambridge added four runs to separate. Taylor Stenklyft hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh for good measure.
Emma Nottestad pitched all seven innings for the Blue Jays, allowing four hits while also striking out four batters. Nottestad and Kate Downing both drove in two runs for Cambridge. Downing scored two runs and collected one hit. Saveea Freeland finished with a pair of hits and scored a run in the win.
CAMBRIDGE 6, WATERLOO 2
Cambridge 0 0 0 0 1 4 0 1 — 6 7 1
Waterloo 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 2 4 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — C: Nottestad (W) 7-4-2-6-4; W: Schneider 3.2-2-1-4-7.
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x4, Stenklyft (HR), Nottestad 2x4; W: Marty 2B, Jaehnke 3B, Riege 3B.
