NEW GLARUS — For the fourth straight Capitol Conference meet to start the season, the Cambridge boys golf team earned a runner-up finish Tuesday, May 4, at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.

The Blue Jays totaled a team score of 175, while Lodi won the conference meet with a 171. Stone Farruggio continued his standout season by tying for second place Tuesday with a 40.

Nick Buckman finished fifth overall with a 43. Jack Nikolay and Cade Nottestad both earned individual honors with a 44 and 46, respectively.

Recommended for you

Load comments