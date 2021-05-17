LAKE MILLS — Taylor Roughen struck out 15 in a complete-game one-hitter and McKenna Grossman homered as the Lake Mills softball team beat Cambridge 6-0 in a nonconference game at Rotary Park on Saturday, May 15.
Roughen took a perfect game into the seventh, retiring the first 18 hitters she faced, before Audrianne Kieler led off the seventh with a single. Roughen walked none and threw 84 pitches, 83 percent of which were strikes, as the L-Cats improved to 9-2 overall.
Grossman was Lake Mills’ first baserunner of the game, sending a two-out 3-1 delivery by Emma Nottestad over the left field fence in the third. A run-scoring double Ellie Evenson later in the inning made it 2-0. Taylor Wollin had an RBI base knock in the fourth before the team added three insurance runs in the sixth.
Tessa Kottwitz, Evenson and Wollin all had two-hit games and Kottwitz scored twice. Emma Nottestad pitched six innings for the Blue Jays, surrendering six runs while striking out four batters.
LAKE MILLS 6, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Lake Mills 002 103 x — 6 9 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 6-9-6-6-4-3); LM: Roughen (W; 7-1-0-0-15-0).
Leading hitters — LM: Grossman (HR), Kottwitz 2x4, Evenson 2x4 (2B), T. Wollin 2x3 (2B).
Cambridge 5, Wisconsin Heights 4
Julia Schneider walked off the Blue Jays in a Capitol South game Friday, May 14, in Cambridge.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Schneider ripped a hit down the left-field line to score Kayla Roidt.
Emma Nottestad pitched seven innings, striking out seven batters and allowing one earned run. Roidt finished 3-for-4 at the plate. Schneider drove in three runs in the victory.
Saveea Freeland went 2-for-4, collecting one run and an RBI.
Horicon 6, Cambridge 0
HORICON — The Blue Jays were blanked in a nonconference game Monday, May 10, at Horicon High School.