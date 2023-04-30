Cambridge is 3-4 overall and is in second place in the Capitol-South Conference with a record of 2-1.
Cambridge 7, Waterloo 6
Trailing 3-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, the Cambridge softball team rallied for five runs and then held off the Pirates in the bottom of the frame to win 7-6 at Fireman’s Park on Tuesday, April 25.
Junior Saveea Freeland hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score freshman Maggie Porter to tie the game at 3-3. Senior Kayla Roidt then hit a go-ahead single to score freshman Marissa Schneider.
Senior Hannah Larson then hit a two-run double to score freshman McKenna Angerhofer and junior Julia Schneider. Larson then scored off an RBI single from sophomore Megan Bernhardt to give Cambridge a 7-3 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Freeland recorded two outs before a wild pitch and two RBI singles scored three runs, cutting the Cambridge lead to 7-6.
With the tying run on third base and the game-winning run on second for Waterloo, Freeland got Kailee Rahn to ground out and end the game, giving Cambridge the upset over the ninth-ranked team in Division 4. Freeland earned the win, pitching a complete game with three strikeouts.
Roidt finished two-for-three at the plate, also hitting a sacrifice flyout in the first to score Julia Schneider. Bernhardt also hit an RBI single in the first to score Freeland.