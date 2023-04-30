Junior Saveea Freeland pitched a one-hitter in a Cambridge softball 10-0 win over Williams Bay on Friday, April 28 at Cambridge High School.

Freeland pitched a complete game, recording six strikeouts and allowing three walks. At the plate, Freeland went two-for-two with a double and two runs scored.

