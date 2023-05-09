hot Marshall softball defeats Cambridge softball By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email May 9, 2023 26 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Marshall Cardinals scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to pull away with an 11-1 win over the Cambridge softball team on Tuesday, May 9 at the Marshall Early Learning Center. Marissa Schneider drives in three runs, Saveea Freeland pitches a one-hitter in a Cambridge softball win over Williams BayHalle Weisensel, Kate Luzenski and Allie Rateike each recorded two RBIs for Marshall. Luzenski and Rateike both hit a two-run single in the third. Cambridge, Deerfield School Districts join county superintendents in open letterFor Cambridge, junior Julia Schneider scored in the first inning on an error. Junior Saveea Freeland pitched five innings, recording one strikeout and giving up 11 (10 earned) runs in the loss. Brooke Stenklyft scores game-high 25 points, Kayla Roidt and Megan Bernhardt reach double figures in a Cambridge girls basketball win over WaterlooMarshall (14-2 overall, 7-0 conference) remains in first place in the Capitol-South Conference, while Cambridge (5-6, 4-3) is in second place. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Softball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Catholic High School to open in fall 2024 in Sun Prairie Lyme disease cases on the rise in Wisconsin Lodi School Board becomes target of national political strategies Waunakee native selected as Miss Wisconsin-USA 'The Sound of Music' set for three performances in Waunakee May 4-6 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!