The Marshall Cardinals scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to pull away with an 11-1 win over the Cambridge softball team on Tuesday, May 9 at the Marshall Early Learning Center.

Marissa Schneider drives in three runs, Saveea Freeland pitches a one-hitter in a Cambridge softball win over Williams Bay

Halle Weisensel, Kate Luzenski and Allie Rateike each recorded two RBIs for Marshall. Luzenski and Rateike both hit a two-run single in the third.

Cambridge, Deerfield School Districts join county superintendents in open letter
Brooke Stenklyft scores game-high 25 points, Kayla Roidt and Megan Bernhardt reach double figures in a Cambridge girls basketball win over Waterloo

Tags