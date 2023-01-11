Junior Martin Kimmel had the hot hand from 3-point territory on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Kimmel scored a career-high 24 points, making eight 3’s in a Deerfield boys basketball 73-25 win at Johnson Creek High School over the Blue Jays.

Martin Kimmel scores career-high 21 points in Deerfield boys basketball win over Marshall
Cal Fisher signs letter of intent to play for Florida State
Deerfield football gearing up for the playoffs
Nine different players score in second-half barrage for Deerfield girls basketball in win against Johnson Creek

Tags