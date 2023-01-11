DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL Martin Kimmel makes eight 3's; scores 24 points in a Deerfield boys basketball win against Johnson Creek By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 11, 2023 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Junior Martin Kimmel had the hot hand from 3-point territory on Tuesday, Jan. 10.Kimmel scored a career-high 24 points, making eight 3’s in a Deerfield boys basketball 73-25 win at Johnson Creek High School over the Blue Jays. Martin Kimmel scores career-high 21 points in Deerfield boys basketball win over MarshallKimmel finished 8-11 on 3-point attempts, pushing his season tally from 43 to 48% from deep. Senior Cal Fisher also reached double figures, recording 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Cal Fisher signs letter of intent to play for Florida StateJunior Jackson Drobac and junior Landyn Christianson each added eight points. Junior Kris Hahn and senior Kalob Kimmel scored four points, while senior Ben Sigurslid added two points. Deerfield football gearing up for the playoffsDeerfield is 11-2 overall and remains unbeaten in the Trailways-South Conference with a record of 6-0. Nine different players score in second-half barrage for Deerfield girls basketball in win against Johnson Creek Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now McFarland Trustee Mike Flaherty kicked from committees for series of contacts with colleagues Marshall cruises past Waterloo for first Capitol - South conference win How did Wisconsin Supreme Court races become so partisan? City of Sun Prairie gets first direct seller's complaint for 2023 New day, same result as Wolves beat Cardinals again Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!