DEERFIELD FOOTBALL Mason Betthauser selected to All-Star Football Game By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com Mar 6, 2023 Mason Betthauser will get to wear a Deerfield football helmet one more time.The senior linebacker was selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Senior All-Star Game. Betthauser will represent the South-Small Schools team as an outside linebacker. The Small-School All-Star Game will be played at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Titan Stadium at UW-Oshkosh. Betthauser was named to the All-Region Team and was the Trailways-South "Defensive Player of the Year" this past season, leading the Demons with 58 total tackles.