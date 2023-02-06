Trailing Wautoma for nearly the entire first half, the Cambridge boys basketball team took the lead with about a minute before the half after junior Devin Schuchart scored on a layup off a rebound.

Matt Buckman
Sophomore Matt Buckman is fouled, but makes the shot in a Cambridge boys basketball 75-66 win over Wautoma on Monday, Feb. 6.

The Blue Jays would not relinquish that lead as Cambridge pulled away with a 75-66 victory on Monday, Feb. 6 at Cambridge High School.

Devin Schuchart
Junior Devin Schuchart is fouled after going up for a lob pass on Monday, Feb. 6 in a boys basketball 75-66 win. 
Elliot Kozler
Senior Elliot Kolzer drives to the hoop in Monday's contest vs Wautoma. 
Drew Holzhueter
Sophomore Drew Holzhueter grabs a pass out of the air during Monday's contest vs Wautoma. 
