In their four years on the Deerfield girls basketball team, seniors Steffi Siewert and Moli Haak have been two of the best players on the Demons.

Moli Haak
Senior Moli Haak goes up for a shot against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose. Haak was named by the Trailways-South Conference as its "Player of the Year" and was also chosen to the all-conference first team. 

For the past four years, both players have led the team in scoring, and have racked up many selections on the Trailways-South All-Conference teams.

Steffi Siewert
Senior Steffi Siewert goes up for a layup against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose. Siewert was chosen to the Trailways-South All-Conference first team. 
Emme Drobac
Freshman Emme Drobac was chosen to the all-conference second team. 
Jayden Winger
Senior Jayden Winger was an honorable mention on the all-conference team. 
Kylee Lonigro
Junior Kylee Lonigro was named to the all-conference team as an honorable mention. 

