The senior class of the Deerfield girls basketball team is a special group for head coach Don Schindler.

Deerfield girls basketball remains undefeated in conference with win over Williams Bay
Deerfield team photo
The Deerfield girls basketball team smiles with the Trailways-South Conference plaque after clinching the title during a 68-41 win over Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose on Monday, Feb. 13. 

The senior class got to celebrate its third Trailways-South Conference title in four years with a 68-41 win against Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose (ALSA) on Monday, Feb. 13 at Deerfield High School on senior night.

Julia Fischer
Senior Julia Fischer goes up for a shot in a Deerfield girls basketball 68-41 win over Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Jayden Winger
Senior Jayden Winger smiles with a piece of the net after the Demons' 68-41 win on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Grace Brattlie
Senior Grace Brattlie goes up for a shot against ALSA on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Karlee Berge
Senior Karlee Berge smiles with the piece of the net. 
Rowan Lasack
Freshman Rowan Lasack attempts a shot on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Kylee Fankhauser
Senior Kylee Fankhauser attempts a 3-pointer against ALSA on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Kylee Lonigro
Junior Kylee Lonigro smiles after cutting off a piece of the net on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Steffi Siewert
Senior Steffi Siewert smiles after cutting down a piece of the net on Monday, Feb. 13. 
Moli Haak
Senior Moli Haak goes up for a shot against ALSA on Monday, Feb. 13. Haak tied a career-high with 22 points scored in the win. 

