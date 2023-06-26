Cambridge graduate Nick Buckman competed at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship held at Brown Deer Park Golf Club on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.

Buckman shot a 156 to tie for 70th out of 244 golfers, carding a 78 on both days. Buckman scored a birdie on Wednesday on the 17th hole and made a birdie on the third hole on Thursday.

