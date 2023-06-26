hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS GOLF Nick Buckman competes at Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jun 26, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cambridge graduate Nick Buckman competed at the Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship held at Brown Deer Park Golf Club on Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22. Cambridge Blues has no trouble scoring runs in wins against Stoughton and Footville All hail the champions: Cambridge golfers win program's first ever state titleBuckman shot a 156 to tie for 70th out of 244 golfers, carding a 78 on both days. Buckman scored a birdie on Wednesday on the 17th hole and made a birdie on the third hole on Thursday. WIAA boys golf: Cambridge wins sectional championship; Bystol-Flores earns medalist honors Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Boys Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Entertainment district envisioned for DeForest Plane crash lands in Waunakee neighborhood, both occupants walk away Apartments, hotel proposed for Sun Prairie's Main and Bristol streets Lodi Parks to move forward with dog park project Capitol North softball: 6 Lake Mills players, 4 from Lakeside Lutheran honored in all-conference voting Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!