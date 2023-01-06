With the offense struggling in the first half against Johnson Creek, Deerfield girls basketball head coach Don Schindler called a timeout.

Karlee Berge
Buy Now

Senior Karlee Berge goes up for a shot against Johnson Creek in a Deerfield 65-30 win on Friday, Jan. 6. 

The Demons were struggling with turnovers as Johnson Creek sat in a zone. On offense, the Blue Jays were getting some shots to fall and held a 14-10 lead.

Morgan Mack to continue softball career at Marian University
Service and softball: How the tradition of the colors being presented by the Cambridge/Deerfield VFW started
Rowan Lasack
Buy Now

Freshman Rowan Lasack fights through contact to put up a shot against Johnson Creek on Friday, Jan. 6. 
Emme Drobac
Buy Now

Freshman Emme Drobac fights through four Johnson Creek defenders on her way to the basket. 
Kylee Lonigro
Buy Now

Junior Kylee Lonigro goes up for a shot against Johnson Creek. 
Deerfield girls basketball brings back four all-conference players for upcoming season
Kylee Fankhauser
Buy Now

Senior Kylee Fankhauser attempts a 3-pointer against Johnson Creek. 
Jayden Winger
Buy Now

Senior Jayden Winger works the ball around the top of the key against Johnson Creek. 
Dayton Lasack wins 400-meter dash, boys sixth and girls 13th at Ripon College
Check out the latest episode of the Cap City Sportscast
Moli Haak unanimous selection to Trailways-South All-Conference team, Steffi Siewert named to first team, Kylee Lonigro second team and Grace Brattlie honorable mention

Tags