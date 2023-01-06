The move paid off as Deerfield got some steals in the backcourt, leading to some layups to get the offense going. Deerfield closed out the half on a run, taking a 24-16 lead into the halftime break.
“They had us moving defensively in a pattern I didn’t like, offensively we weren’t in a pattern I liked, so it was to stir up the pot a little bit,” said Schindler. “I threw them a different look with that 1-3-1, and it seemed to rattle them a little bit.”
In the second half, the Demons continued to force turnovers and held Johnson Creek to just 14 points. Deerfield had no problems on offense, scoring 41 points to pull away with the 65-30 win on Friday, Jan. 6 at home on parent’s night.
“We had 10 turnovers in the first half, but we only had two in the second half,” added Schindler. “We have to settle down a little bit earlier in games, get in our flow of offense, get relaxed, sometimes we come out so jazzed up.”
Nine different players scored in the second half for the Demons. Deerfield had three players reach double figures with senior Moli Haak scoring a game-high 14 points. Senior Steffi Siewert recorded 12 points, while senior Jayden Winger added 11 points.
“Working it around to everyone, giving everyone a chance to score and make plays really gives other teams adversity,” said Siewert.
Freshman Emme Drobac scored nine points, while senior Grace Brattlie contributed five. Freshman Rowan Lasack and junior Kylee Lonigro added four points, while seniors Kylee Fankhauser and Karlee Berge each scored three points.