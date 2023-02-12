Roman Leto will cap his career at the State Championships.
Leto, a senior for Jefferson/Cambridge's boys swim team, placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional hosted by Plymouth to advance.
Leto clocked in at :22.74 seconds, bettering his seeded time of :23.21. He'll return to state after competing in the 4x200 freestyle and medley relays.
Sectional champions and the 12 fastest individuals/relay teams (excluding sectional winners) from all sectionals advance to the State Championships, which will be held Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Leto also placed third in the 100 freestyle in :51.25 and missed out on advancing by 0.34 hundredths of a second for the EagleJays, who scored 118 points to finish 10th.
The 200 freestyle relay of juniors Jonathan Ellifson and Brady Gehring, sophomore Willem Reese and Leto placed seventh in 1:38. The 400 free relay of junior Perry Thompson, Ellifson, Reese and Gehring finished eighth in 3:58.
Thompson placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12 and Gehring finished 10th in the 500 freestyle in 5:54.
Team scores: Grafton 270, Plymouth 259, Chilton co-op 247, Two Rivers/Roncalli 240, Kiel/Elkhart Lake Glenbeulah 227, Fort Atkinson 222, Port Washington 189, Brookfield Academy 175, Berlin/Green Lake 133, Jefferson/Cambridge 118.
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this story.
The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team had swimmers medal in three events at the Southern Lakes Conference Championship on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Delavan-Darien High School.
Roman Leto medaled in two events, taking second in the 50-yard freestyle and placing fourth in the 100-yard freestyle. Perry Thompson tied for sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke and earned a medal.
The EagleJays finished seventh out of 11 teams.
