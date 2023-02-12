Roman Leto will cap his career at the State Championships.

Leto, a senior for Jefferson/Cambridge's boys swim team, placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional hosted by Plymouth to advance.

