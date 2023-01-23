The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team took eighth at the Eagle Jay Invitational on Saturday at JHS, scoring 116 points. 

Roman Leto led Jefferson/Cambridge with a first place finish in the 50 freestyle in 23.85 and a fourth place finish in the 100 freestyle in 53.59. The 200 freestyle relay team of Jon Ellifson, Willem Reese, Brady Gehring and Leto placed third in 1:41.92.

