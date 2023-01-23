Roman Leto led Jefferson/Cambridge with a first place finish in the 50 freestyle in 23.85 and a fourth place finish in the 100 freestyle in 53.59. The 200 freestyle relay team of Jon Ellifson, Willem Reese, Brady Gehring and Leto placed third in 1:41.92.
Gehring was eighth in the 500 freestyle in 6:05.30. Perry Thompson was ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.59.
Elkhorn
The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team competed in the Elkhorn Tri on Tuesday, Jan. 17, losing 85.50-66.50 to Platteville/Lancaster and 114-49 to Elkhorn at Elkhorn High School.
Junior Perry Thompson won the 100-meter breaststroke in one minute and 26.18 seconds. Junior Ian Terrones (1:30.18) finished third in the event.
Junior Brady Gehring, Thompson, sophomore Willem Reese and junior Jon Ellifson finished second in the 200-meter medley relay at 2:18.17 seconds. Gehring (2:31.05) finished third in the 200-meter freestyle.
Reese (28.94) took second in the 50-meter freestyle and finished fourth (1:22.63) in the 100-meter butterfly. Ellifson (1:09.07) scored second in the 100-meter freestyle.
Gehring swam second in the 400-meter freestyle at 5:27.49. The 200-meter freestyle relay team of Ellifson, Reese, Gehring and Thompson placed third at 2:03.64.
Freshman Henry Carlson (1:35.09) finished fifth in the 100-meter backstroke. The 400-meter freestyle relay team of Thompson, Terrones, sophomore Caden Pagenkopf and senior Mitchell Ford swam third at 5:22.16.
Fond du Lac
The Jefferson/Cambridge boys swim team finished seventh, including a top-five finish, at the Fondy Invite at Fond du Lac High School on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Senior Roman Leto took third in the 50-yard freestyle at 23.21 seconds.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Jon Ellifson, sophomore Willem Reese, junior Brady Gehring and Leto swam sixth at one minute and 41.63 seconds.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Gehring, junior Perry Thompson, Reese and Leto finished eighth at 1:58.50. Gehring (2:06.85) finished 13th in the 200-yard freestyle and scored 15th in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:11.69.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Thompson (1:17.53) took 15th and junior Ian Terrones (1:19.04) finished in 16th place. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Thompson, Terrones, sophomore Caden Pagenkopf and Ellifson scored 14th at 4:33.72.