The Deerfield wrestling team competed at the Ken Heine Blackshirt Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Waukesha South High School with two wrestlers finishing in the top-five of their weight classes.

Ruben Bach finished fifth at 106 with three wins. Bach won an 11-6 decision against Ayden Creamer, lost by pinfall (5:44) to Jesse Reid, defeated Brady Youngstrom by pinfall (5:07) and lost by pinfall (1:58) to Sebastian George. In the fifth-place match, Bach won by pinfall (0:55) against Owen Chartier.

