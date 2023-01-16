Ruben Bach finished fifth at 106 with three wins. Bach won an 11-6 decision against Ayden Creamer, lost by pinfall (5:44) to Jesse Reid, defeated Brady Youngstrom by pinfall (5:07) and lost by pinfall (1:58) to Sebastian George. In the fifth-place match, Bach won by pinfall (0:55) against Owen Chartier.
Hunter Milanowski wrestled fifth at 160 with three wins. Milanowski won by pinfall (1:09) against Jathaniel Bass, but lost by pinfall (1:25) to Jack Young. In the consolation bracket, Milanowski pinned (2:42) Aiden Wickersheim, lost by pinfall (4:46) to Lucas Sandrik and won the fifth-place match by pinfall against Caleb Esenberg.
Hayden Frazer scored sixth at 126 with one win. Frazer lost a 6-4 decision to Logan Kuck before winning by pinfall (0:55) against Anthony Thames-Martin. Frazer lost by pinfall (1:08) to Amadi Cameron and lost the fifth-place match by pinfall (2:20) against Kuck.
Bryce Casteel took eighth at 138 with two wins. Casteel won by pinfall (3:20) against Noah Pederson, but then lost by pinfall (2:16) to Sorin Osadcii. In the consolation bracket, Casteel lost by pinfall (2:51) to Joseph Canvin, won a 9-5 decision over Josh Vandre and lost the seventh-place match by pinfall (3:33) to Jate Fullove.
Joseph Treinen finished eighth at 152 with one victory. Treinen won by pinfall (1:37) against Sullivan Korth, but then lost by pinfall (2:58) to Cole Hart. In the consolation bracket, Treinen lost by pinfall (0:18) to Kenny Jerzy and lost the seventh-place match by pinfall (3:39) to Andrew Daniels.
Caitlin Suick competed at 132. Suick was pinned (0:29) by Rhadei Kuck and was pinned (2:51) by Zane Ballinger. Xavier Valdes also competed at 195, getting pinned (5:02) by Rhett Emons and losing by pinfall (1:15) to Brannon Hernandez.