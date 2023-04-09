The Deerfield track and field team had 10 members compete at the 2023 State Indoor Championships on Saturday, April 8 at UW-Whitewater.

Deerfield track and field sees top finishes in opening meet at Ripon College

For the girls, freshman Rylee Berryman took 20th in the high jump at four feet and 10 inches. Freshman Emme Drobac finished 22nd in the 1600-meter run at five minutes and 30.14 seconds.

Tommy Lees throws no-hitter; Deerfield baseball sweeps doubleheader against Parkview
Deerfield track and field eager to start the season
Deerfield passes $49.7 million schools referendum

Tags