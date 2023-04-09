For the boys, sophomore Wyatt Brattlie placed 47th in the triple jump at 37 feet and 5.5 inches. Senior Kalob Kimmel (2:14.69) and junior Cody Curtis (2:19.90) ran 52nd and 56th in the 800 meter. Sophomore Zack Hansen threw 63rd in the shot put with a mark of 38 feet and eight inches.
The Deerfield boys and girls track and field team each won two events at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Thursday, April 6 at Marshall High School.
For the girls team, senior Steffi Siewert took first place in the 100-meter dash at 13.76 seconds. The 4x800 meter relay team placed first at 10:57.86.
The 4x200 relay team finished second at 1:58.02. Freshman Rylee Berryman scored second in the high jump at four feet and 10 inches.
Senior Maeci Johnson placed second in the pole vault at seven feet and six inches. In the discus throw, senior Evie Mikkelson took second at 104 feet and seven inches, while senior Alma Mikkelson (72’11”) threw 10th.
Evie Mikkelson placed third in the shot put at 31 feet and three inches. Sophomore Brianna Ament scored fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.61 seconds.
The 4x100 relay team placed third at 54.94 seconds. Sophomore Maddie Kimmel (29’1” scored seventh in the triple jump. Junior Lexi Liska (1:21.44) finished ninth in the 400 meter.
The boys team won two relays, winning the 4x400 at 3:50.46 and the 4x800 at 9:24.27.
Junior Parker Howard placed second in the pole vault at 10 feet and six inches, while sophomore Ben Wetzel took third with a mark of 10 feet. Freshman Ruben Bach (8’6”) scored seventh in the event.
In the 300-meter hurdles, junior Eli Key finished third at 46.94 seconds. Junior Landyn Christianson scored fourth in the 1600-meter run at 5:37.90 seconds. Sophomore Wyatt Brattlie placed third in the triple jump at 38 feet and 8.5 inches.
Senior Kaleb Regoli (13:09.77) finished fifth in the 3200 meter. In the 400-meter dash, freshman Brayden Hein-Berdsley (59.69) took seventh, while senior Pierce Manning (1:00.80) placed 10th.
The boys 4x100 meter relay team placed third at 47.88 seconds. Manning finished fourth in the high jump at five feet and six inches. Wetzel took seventh in the long jump at 16 feet and 10 inches.
Sophomore Zack Hansen scored ninth in the discus throw with a mark of 103 feet and five inches. Hansen also placed ninth in the shot put at 38 feet and 3.5 inches.