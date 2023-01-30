A pair of 20-point performances drove the Cambridge girls basketball team to a 55-33 victory over Mayville on Monday, Jan. 30.

Junior Saveea Freeland scored a game-high 23 points in the win and sophomore Brooke Stenklyft recorded 21 points. The pair torched Mayville in the first half, accounting for 28 of the Blue Jays 30 first-half points.

