Junior Saveea Freeland scored a game-high 23 points in the win and sophomore Brooke Stenklyft recorded 21 points. The pair torched Mayville in the first half, accounting for 28 of the Blue Jays 30 first-half points.
Cambridge is 10-8 on the season and in second place in the Capitol-South with a record of 3-2.
New Glarus 67, Cambridge 48
Elle Lancaster of New Glarus had the hot hand in the Cambridge girls basketball 67-48 loss to the Glaner Knights on Friday, Jan. 27 at New Glarus High School.
Lancaster made four 3-pointers, leading the Glarner Knights (17-0 overall, 6-0 conference) with 17 points. For Cambridge, sophomore Brooke Stenklyft had a game-high 23 points. Junior Saveea Freeland (8), sophomore Megan Bernhardt (8), senior Kayla Roidt (7) and senior Gillian Thompson (2) also contributed for the Blue Jays.
New Glarus holds the top spot in the Capitol-South Conference standings.
New Glarus 61, Cambridge 43
In their first game at Cambridge High School since Tuesday, Dec. 6 because of water damage done to the basketball court, the Cambridge girls basketball team lost 61-43 to New Glarus on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
New Glarus was led by junior Lindsey Schadewalt, who scored a game-high 26 points, in the win. Schadewalt, who holds a Division 2 scholarship offer to Maryville University, scored 19 points in the second half. Alex Atwell recorded 16 points for the Glarner Knights.
Cambridge was led by sophomore Brooke Stenklyft, who scored 21 points. Junior Saveea Freeland reached double figures with 10 points scored. Senior Kayla Roidt added eight points, while sophomore Megan Bernhardt recorded four points.
The Glarner Knights are ranked sixth in the Division 4 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll.