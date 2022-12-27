After a 15-day break from its last game, the Cambridge girls basketball team was ready to get back out on the court.

Saveea Freeland
Junior Saveea Freeland goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Freeland scored a season-high 27 points in the 75-59 win. 

The Blue Jays rolled to a 75-59 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on the first day of the Fall River Holiday Tournament held at Fall River High School.

Julia Schneider
Junior Julia Schneider looks to set up the Cambridge offense against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. 
Brooke Stenklyft
Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored 25 points against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. 
Mara Brown
Junior Mara Brown fights through the St. Thomas More press defense on Tuesday, Dec. 27. 
Kayla Roidt
Senior Kayla Roidt goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. 

