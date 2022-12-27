hot Saveea Freeland scores season-high 27 points; Cambridge girls basketball wins against St. Thomas More By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 27, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After a 15-day break from its last game, the Cambridge girls basketball team was ready to get back out on the court. Buy Now Junior Saveea Freeland goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Freeland scored a season-high 27 points in the 75-59 win. Calahan Steed The Blue Jays rolled to a 75-59 win over St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27 on the first day of the Fall River Holiday Tournament held at Fall River High School. Buy Now Junior Julia Schneider looks to set up the Cambridge offense against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Calahan Steed Junior Saveea Freeland recorded a season-high 27 points to lead Cambridge. Freeland went 10-17 from the free-throw line. Cambridge softball: Saveea Freeland verbally commits to Illinois State Buy Now Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored 25 points against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Calahan Steed Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored 25 points, making a game-high 12 field goals. Senior Kayla Roidt had a team-high three 3-pointers to finish with 13 points. Brooke Stenklyft scores 31 points in Cambridge girls basketball loss to Lodi Buy Now Junior Mara Brown fights through the St. Thomas More press defense on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Calahan Steed Sophomore Megan Bernhardt (7), freshman Malina Schneider (2) and senior Gillian Thompson (1) also contributed for the Blue Jays. Kiefer Parish named to Eastern Suburban All-Conference first team; Matt Buckman named to second team and honorable mention Cambridge girls basketball brings in Doug Pickarts as new head coach; Blue Jays return pieces from last year's team Buy Now Senior Kayla Roidt goes up for a shot against St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Calahan Steed Cambridge is 5-4 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now One of a kind: Ben Buxa signs with North Dakota, becomes first Lakeside Lutheran High School Division 1 football recruit Brian L. Schroeder Waunakee's Lyftogt headed home to play football at Iowa State City: Sun Prairie not being directly supplied by faulty gas pipeline Boys hockey: Schmidt named Wisconsin Prep Hockey Player of the Week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin