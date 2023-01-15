Senior Moli Haak scored 21 points in a Deerfield 50-40 win over Markesan at Deerfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 14 in a Trailways Conference crossover match.

Haak made 11-12 free throws and recorded four rebounds. Senior Jayden Winger also reached double figures, shooting 50% from the field with 10 points scored.

