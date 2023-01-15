featured Steffi Siewert scores 800th career point; Deerfield girls basketball wins 12th straight game with wins over Markesan and Fall River By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Moli Haak scored 21 points in a Deerfield 50-40 win over Markesan at Deerfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 14 in a Trailways Conference crossover match. Moli Haak records double-double, Steffi Siewert scores game-high 15 points in Deerfield girls basketball win against Abundant Life/St. AmbroseHaak made 11-12 free throws and recorded four rebounds. Senior Jayden Winger also reached double figures, shooting 50% from the field with 10 points scored. Steffi Siewert named to the Trailways All-Conference first team; Grace Brattlie, Riley Fisher and Moli Haak also recognized for Deerfield volleyballSenior Steffi Siewert passed 800 points scored in her Deerfield career with five points scored in the win. Siewert also had five rebounds and four steals. Morgan Mack to continue softball career at Marian UniversityFreshman Emme Drobac (8), senior Grace Brattlie (3), junior Kylee Lonigro (2) and freshman Rowan Lasack (1) also contributed for Deerfield.Deerfield is 12-1 overall and 5-0 in the Trailways Conference.Deerfield 51, Fall River 24The Deerfield girls basketball team rolled to a 51-24 win over Fall River in a Trailways Conference crossover match at Deerfield High School on Friday, Jan. 13.Senior Steffi Siewert scored 13 points and had six steals to lead Deerfield. Senior Moli Haak also reached double figures with 12 points scored. Dayton Lasack to compete on Millikin University track and field teamFreshman Emme Drobac recorded nine points and three rebounds. Freshman Rowan Lasack led the Demons with seven rebounds.Senior Jayden Winger, sophomore McKenna Michel and senior Grace Brattlie all had five points. Junior Kylee Lonigro also contributed two points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee family seeks local support to bring wife, mom home after eight months in hospital McFarland Trustee Mike Flaherty kicked from committees for series of contacts with colleagues Sun Prairie gymnastics sets new school record in beam McKinney resigns from Monona Grove School Board City of Sun Prairie gets first direct seller's complaint for 2023 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!