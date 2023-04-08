Deerfield is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Trailways-South Conference, tied with Johnson Creek for first place.
Deerfield 28, Rio 0
The Deerfield baseball team had a strong showing from its senior class in a 28-0 win over Rio on Thursday, April 6 at the Rio Community School District.
Senior Ben Sigurslid pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts. Sigurslid tossed five innings, only allowing two hits in the shutout win. At the plate, Sigurslid drove in two runs and scored a run.
Senior Eric Staszak led the offense with six RBIs. Staszak went four-for-five with a double and three runs scored.
Senior Cal Fisher went two-for-four with four RBIs and four runs scored. Freshman Landon Brattlie scored four runs, added four hits and drove in a run. Junior Austin Anderson went two-for-three with two RBIs and five runs scored.
Junior Kris Hahn scored three runs and drove in three runs as well. Senior Jack Christianson went two-for-two with two RBIs.
Deerfield 43, Rio 3
In only three innings, the Deerfield baseball team put up some impressive numbers against Rio.
The Demons scored 43 runs, had 13 different runners cross the plate and recorded 28 runs in the bottom of the third inning to win 43-3 on Tuesday, April 4 at Deerfield High School.
Senior Cal Fisher had a career day at the plate. Fisher went three-for-three with six RBIs and five runs scored. Fisher hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, scoring freshman Landon Brattlie and junior Austin Anderson.
Brattlie went three-for-four with five RBIs and six runs scored. Senior Tommy Lees hit a double and triple, recording six RBIs and scored three runs.
Anderson and senior Ben Sigurslid both recorded four RBIs while sophomore Bryce Eickhoff added three RBIs.
Junior Adam Suess, senior Eric Staszak, junior Jackson Drobac, junior Kris Hahn, sophomore Stephen Bagley and senior Aiden Kammann each totaled two RBIs, while senior Jack Christianson drove in a run. Hahn pitched three innings on the mound, recording five strikeouts in the win.