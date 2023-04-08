The Deerfield baseball swept Parkview in a doubleheader at Parkview High School on Saturday, April 8.

In the first game, senior Tommy Lees threw a no-hitter in a 17-0 win. Lees pitched five innings with seven strikeouts. At the plate, Lees went two-for-three with a triple and an RBI.

