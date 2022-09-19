DEERFIELD ATHLETICS Steffi Siewert named by Deerfield High School as its female "Athlete of the Month" By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deerfield senior Steffi Siewert was named by Deerfield High School as its female recipient of its “Athlete of the Month” award. Deerfield track and field qualifies for state in nine eventsSiewert currently plays on the Deerfield volleyball team. Below is her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper. Best advice you’ve received from a coach?Doing what makes you uncomfortable makes you a better athleteFavorite rivalry game?Last year's basketball games against cambridge both boys and girls team Moli Haak unanimous selection to Trailways-South All-Conference team, Steffi Siewert named to first team, Kylee Lonigro second team and Grace Brattlie honorable mentionGo to warm-up song?Trophies by Young MoneyFavorite subject?ScienceJob path you want to pursue when you’re older?Vet, Sports Medicine, or something in Forensic Science Deerfield volleyball has three players on Trailways-South All-Conference teamFavorite memory with the school program so far?Winning last years homecoming football game and storming the fieldFavorite meal?Anything pasta Klade and Mancheski make first team all-conference, other Demons honoredBest invention in the last 100 years?Sliced BreadFavorite sports team?Milwaukee Bucks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Athletics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday Elderly male commits suicide near east precinct; first male sentenced in Scott death Lodi man sentenced to four months for threatening deputy Milton School District urged to consider facilities upgrades Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin