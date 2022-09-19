Deerfield senior Steffi Siewert was named by Deerfield High School as its female recipient of its “Athlete of the Month” award.

Deerfield track and field qualifies for state in nine events

Siewert currently plays on the Deerfield volleyball team. Below is her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.  

Moli Haak unanimous selection to Trailways-South All-Conference team, Steffi Siewert named to first team, Kylee Lonigro second team and Grace Brattlie honorable mention
Deerfield volleyball has three players on Trailways-South All-Conference team
Klade and Mancheski make first team all-conference, other Demons honored

Tags