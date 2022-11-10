Steffi Siewert
Senior outside hitter Steffi Siewert goes up for a kill attempt against Poynette. Siewert was named to the Trailways-South All-Conference first team. 

Senior outside hitter Steffi Siewert headlined a quartet of Deerfield volleyball players who were named to the Trailways-South All-Conference team.

Siewert was a unanimous selection on the Trailways-South All-Conference first team. Siewert led the team with 192 kills and 274 digs, while also serving 32 aces.

Grace Brattlie
Senior setter Grace Brattlie hits a pass against Cambridge. Brattlie was named to the all-conference second team. 
Moli Haak
Senior middle blocker Moli Haak hits a spike against Poynette. Haak was named as an honorable mention on the all-conference team. 
