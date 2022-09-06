A downtown Cambridge location for Madison-based record seller Strictly Discs is moving toward completion, with hopes to open in November.
The new space, at 101 W. Main St., will serve as a second retail storefront and house the business’ massive inventory of CDs and vinyl. The flagship Strictly Discs store on Monroe Street in Madison will remain open, but the contents of two warehouses will be transferred to the Cambridge location, said Ron Roloff, who opened the store in 1988 with his wife Angie.
“It’s just a hop, skip and a jump from Madison, and we needed to grow,” Roloff said of the new space. “We’ve completely outgrown both of our warehouses. We’re like sardines in there.”
Roloff had previously hoped the store could open in May, but the property owners had seen delays in getting the space ready for its new occupant and the half-million CDs and records it owns.
“There’s still a significant amount of work to be done there, getting the space prepped before I start putting in custom shelving, pictures, the workspace development and design,” Roloff said. “That’s still in the works.”
“Realistically, maybe we could be open for something by November,” he said. “But there’s no promises.”
The building is owned by Charles Fiesel, who owns several other properties downtown and operates Plow, a farm-to-fork restaurant at a historic former mill at 159 W. Main St.
Roloff said he had originally hoped to purchase a building but liked the new space and its leasing terms enough to take it. He said the company was already fielding requests for collaborations like live performances.
“We really like the Cambridge area; it’s always been an arts community,” Roloff said. “We’re excited about it. It’s a cool space.”
