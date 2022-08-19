With a new coach at the helm, the Deerfield volleyball team looks to improve on its 4-18 record from last season.
Taylor Bloyer now leads the Demons after coaching high school boys volleyball for a season and a girls middle school team for two years before applying to coach at Deerfield.
“This town reminds me of where I grew up and played volleyball,” said Bloyer. “It has a similar hometown atmosphere, and has been very welcoming thus far.”
“It has been amazing meeting all the players and learning about their skills and assets that they will bring to their team,” added Bloyer. “We have many talented players, and it’s very exciting to think about what they will accomplish this season.”
Entering her first season as head coach, Bloyer inherits a roster full of returning Demons. After graduating four seniors, including all-conference honorable mention middle hitter Morgan Mack, the Demons bring back senior outside hitter Steffi Siewert and senior setter Grace Brattlie.
“The underclassmen really look up to the seniors,” said Bloyer. “We have a large senior class, so it is very important for them to be role models, and show what hard work can accomplish.”
Siewert earned first team all-conference honors with 21 aces, 95 kills, five blocks and 169 digs. Brattlie took second team honors after recording 20 kills, 252 assists and 136 digs, while leading Deerfield with a .956 serve percentage.
Junior defensive specialist Chloe Moore, senior outside hitter Jenna Rosol, senior defensive specialist Maddy Matte and senior middle hitter Moli Haak return after receiving playing time last season.
“Our group of seniors have worked hard to get where they are and there is some hidden talent that will come out this season,” said Bloyer. “We also have some very strong and talented underclassmen, so I’m excited to see how they further develop their skills.”