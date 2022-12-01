A strong first half from senior Cal Fisher helped the Deerfield boys basketball team run away with a 58-33 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, December 1 at Deerfield High School.

Fisher, who scored 24 points in the win, had 18 points by halftime. Also reaching double figures was senior Tommy Lees and junior Martin Kimmel as both players scored 10 points.

