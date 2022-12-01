Three Deerfield boys basketball players reach double figures in a win over Palmyra-Eagle By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 1, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A strong first half from senior Cal Fisher helped the Deerfield boys basketball team run away with a 58-33 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday, December 1 at Deerfield High School. Deerfield boys basketball heavy on experience for upcoming seasonFisher, who scored 24 points in the win, had 18 points by halftime. Also reaching double figures was senior Tommy Lees and junior Martin Kimmel as both players scored 10 points. Deerfield football gearing up for the playoffsSenior Mason Betthauser recorded six points, sophomore Ben Wetzel and senior Riley Gust each added three points and senior Pierce Manning scored two points. Deerfield/Cambridge freshman Emmerson Drobac earns ninth place medal at state cross country meetDeerfield is 1-1 on the year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Sun Prairie graduate thrives at UW-Madison, earns spot on cheer team Former Waunakee food service director accused of fraud Boys basketball: Gallagher's last second shot sinks Reedsburg in Lodi's season opener Sun Prairie East will rely on athleticism Waterloo School District makes budget cuts, prepares for spring referendum Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin