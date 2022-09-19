DEERFIELD ATHLETICS Tommy Lees named by Deerfield High School as Male "Athlete of the Month" By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 19, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deerfield senior Tommy Lees was named by Deerfield High School as its male recepient of its "Athlete of the Month" award. Lees currently plays on the Deerfield football team. Below is his reponses to a Q/A sent out by the paper. Boys basketball awards: Cal Fisher honorable mention for all-state, Fisher and Dayton Lasack named to Trailways-South All-Conference first team; Tommy Lees named to second team and Martin Kimmel an honorable mentionBest advice you’ve received from a coach?Always be ready to take on hell with a squirt gun - Dylan F MeehanFavorite rivalry game?Cambridge Deerfield football holds off late Cambridge football rallyGo to warm-up song?Free BirdFavorite subject?ScienceJob path you want to pursue when you’re older?Environmental ScienceFavorite memory with the school program so far?Poynette Football Game Deerfield football: Stephen Bagley catches three of Tommy Lees' four touchdown passes in Deerfield win over DodgelandFavorite meal?Tachos (Tater tot Nachos)Best invention in the last 100 years?Microwave Tommy Lees throws no-hitter against Parkview; Deerfield baseball wins first four gamesFavorite sports team?Bucks, Packers, Badgers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Deerfield Football Deerfield Athletics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Waunakee, cigar bar planned as new addition to Kilkenny Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday Elderly male commits suicide near east precinct; first male sentenced in Scott death Lodi man sentenced to four months for threatening deputy Milton School District urged to consider facilities upgrades Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin