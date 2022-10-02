After not playing last week due to a forfeit, Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger didn’t know how the team would respond with having a Friday night off.
The Demons didn’t disappoint in their return to the field.
Behind five touchdowns from senior quarterback Tommy Lees, the Demons took down Lourdes Academy 34-21 on Friday, September 30 at Deerfield High School.
“What I’m really impressed with is how our kids were focused,” said Deerfield head coach Derek Sweger. “We had such focused practices that really carried over into this week, and we came out really well on Friday.”
Lees gave the Demons the lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run. Lourdes Academy tied the game at 7-7 when quarterback Wade Lindahl hit Kyle Ralofsky for a 46-yard touchdown pass.
In the second quarter, Deerfield took a commanding 27-7 lead after Lees accounted for three touchdowns. Lees scored a 4-yard and a 3-yard touchdown runs, while throwing a 10-yard touchdown to senior running back Mason Betthauser.
“That second quarter, we didn’t have any turnovers, we didn’t have any penalties and we went out and did what we wanted to do on offense,” said Sweger. “Defensively, I was so impressed with our linebacker play and shut them down.”
Brayden Mecklenburg of Lourdes Academy (4-3 overall, 3-2 conference) scored a 59-yard touchdown run in the third to cut the lead to 27-14.
In the fourth quarter, Lees put the game out of reach with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Demons a 34-14 lead with six minutes left.
“In a game like this, you need your best players to come through and that’s what Tommy did,” said Sweger. “His decision making has improved so much as far as getting the ball out to the right people.”
Lindahl threw an 8-yard touchdown to Jok Machiros with a minute left for Lourdes Academy, making the final score 34-21.
Lees finished 15 of 25 for 197 yards and a passing touchdown. On the ground, Lees rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries for four touchdowns. Junior running back Jackson Drobac caught five passes for 90 yards, while sophomore wide receiver Zack Hansen recorded four receptions for 31 yards.
Deerfield (4-3, 2-3) faces Johnson Creek (4-4, 3-2) for its homecoming game at 7 p.m. at Deerfield High School on Friday, October 7.
