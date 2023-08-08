hot Utica Fest MADELINE WESTBERG Special to the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent Karyn L Saemann Author email Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The annual Utica Fest was held last weekend, with truck and tractor pulls, softball tournaments, a cream puff stand run by the Stoughton FFA Alumni, and other activities. MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent Buy Now MADELINE WESTBERG/Special to the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Utica Fest was held last weekend, with truck and tractor pulls, softball tournaments, a cream puff stand run by the Stoughton FFA Alumni, and other activities. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karyn L Saemann Author email Follow Karyn L Saemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Go Fund Tree: 28 Waunakee community members raise $1,200 in eight hours to save storm-damaged Wishing Tree Waunakee grad begins U.S. Naval Academy Sun Prairie High School students present Legally Blonde: The Musical Aug. 3-5 Home Talent: Local 9 edges Middleton in playoff battle Patrick’s Arcade Bar opens Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!