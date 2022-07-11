Utica home talent falls to Albion

The Utica Association hopes they won’t face the Klubertanz brothers again.
The Albion pair recorded six hits, hit five RBIs and also scored five runs as Utica fell 11-2 to Albion on Sunday, July 10.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Clayton Klubertanz drove in Matthew Klubertanz on an RBI single.
Utica (5-5) responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame when Ben Hildebrandt and Dane Schultz scored, giving the Association a 2-1 lead.
Albion (6-5) tied the game in the third when Matthew Klubertanz scored on a wild pitch. Matthew Klubertanz scored in the fifth off an RBI single from Brian Rusch, giving Albion a 3-2 lead.
A wild pitch in the sixth scored another run for the Tigers. Albion took a 6-2 lead in the seventh off an RBI single from Hayek, which scored Clayton Klubertanz and Hayek scored on an Utica error.
With the bases loaded and two out in the ninth, Matthew Klubertanz hit a two-run single. After a walk re-loaded the bases, Clayton Klubertanz also hit a two-run single in a five-run inning, giving Albion an 11-2 lead.
Ben Hildebrandt and John Raff each recorded two hits for Utica. Brock Wanninger pitched over four innings, striking out nine batters.
Utica travels to Evansville (7-4) at 1 p.m. to face the Jays on Sunday, July 17. The Association’s suspended game against Stoughton has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 23. Utica is half a game behind Cambridge, Albion and Fort Atkinson for the last wild-card berth for the playoffs.
Albion 11, Utica 2
Albion 101 011 205 — 11 13 3
Utica 200 000 000 — 2 8 3
Leading hitters — U: Hildebrandt 2x5, Raff 2x3, Karlen 1x4; A: M. Klubertanz 3x5, C. Klubertanz 3x5 (2B), Taylor 2x5.