 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
UTICA HOME TALENT

Utica home talent falls to Albion

  • Updated

The Utica Association hopes they won’t face the Klubertanz brothers again.

The Albion pair recorded six hits, hit five RBIs and also scored five runs as Utica fell 11-2 to Albion on Sunday, July 10.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Clayton Klubertanz drove in Matthew Klubertanz on an RBI single.

Utica (5-5) responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame when Ben Hildebrandt and Dane Schultz scored, giving the Association a 2-1 lead.

Albion (6-5) tied the game in the third when Matthew Klubertanz scored on a wild pitch. Matthew Klubertanz scored in the fifth off an RBI single from Brian Rusch, giving Albion a 3-2 lead.

A wild pitch in the sixth scored another run for the Tigers. Albion took a 6-2 lead in the seventh off an RBI single from Hayek, which scored Clayton Klubertanz and Hayek scored on an Utica error.

With the bases loaded and two out in the ninth, Matthew Klubertanz hit a two-run single. After a walk re-loaded the bases, Clayton Klubertanz also hit a two-run single in a five-run inning, giving Albion an 11-2 lead.

Ben Hildebrandt and John Raff each recorded two hits for Utica. Brock Wanninger pitched over four innings, striking out nine batters.

Utica travels to Evansville (7-4) at 1 p.m. to face the Jays on Sunday, July 17. The Association’s suspended game against Stoughton has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 23. Utica is half a game behind Cambridge, Albion and Fort Atkinson for the last wild-card berth for the playoffs.

Albion 11, Utica 2

Albion 101 011 205 — 11 13 3

Utica 200 000 000 — 2 8 3

Leading hitters — U: Hildebrandt 2x5, Raff 2x3, Karlen 1x4; A: M. Klubertanz 3x5, C. Klubertanz 3x5 (2B), Taylor 2x5.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK