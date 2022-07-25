Rowan Shore
Utica pitcher Rowan Shore throws a pitch in Utica's 16-6 win against Waterloo on Friday, July 22. Shore earned the win with over four innings pitched in relief. 

The Utica Association kept their home talent playoff hopes alive with an 11-9 win over Stoughton at Utica Park on Saturday, July 23.

Max Gartzke scored Carson Knapp on a fielder’s choice, and Brock Wanninger scored Dane Schultz on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. The Association took a 4-0 lead in the third when Gartzke singled home Knapp in the third and then scored on an RBI single from John Raff.

Saxton Shore
Utica shortstop Saxton Shore fields a ground ball in Utica's 16-6 win over Waterloo on Friday, July 22. 
Max Gartzke
Utica outfielder Max Gartzke sprints home to score a run in Utica's 16-6 win over Waterloo on Friday, July 22 at Fireman's Park in Waterloo. 

