The Utica Association kept their home talent playoff hopes alive with an 11-9 win over Stoughton at Utica Park on Saturday, July 23.
Max Gartzke scored Carson Knapp on a fielder’s choice, and Brock Wanninger scored Dane Schultz on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first. The Association took a 4-0 lead in the third when Gartzke singled home Knapp in the third and then scored on an RBI single from John Raff.
After Stoughton scored a run in the fourth, Utica scored twice in the fifth when Schultz scored on a passed ball and Raff scored Ben Hildebrandt on a single, putting the Association up 6-1.
Stoughton closed the gap to 6-5 after scoring three runs in the sixth and a run in the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh, Utica scored five runs with two runs provided by a Derek Karlen single.
The Merchants (8-5) scored four runs in the eighth, including a three-run homer by Winder Fuentes to bring the Utica lead to 11-9.
Andrew Iverson closed the win out for Utica in relief, pitching over an inning in relief and not allowing a run. Gartzke, Raff and Karlen recorded two RBIs for the Association, while Wanninger drove in one. Wanninger earned the win on the mound, pitching over six innings with six strikeouts.
The Association (7-6) remains one game back of a wild-card berth in the Southeast Section playoffs. Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Cambridge and Evansville sit in front of Utica with three playoff spots remaining.
Jefferson (13-0) has the lone playoff spot locked up, and will travel to Utica Park at 1 p.m. to face Utica on Sunday, July 31 in the final week of the regular season. Utica will need to win, while two of the four teams in front of them to lose to enact potential tie-breakers.
Rowan Shore pitched over four innings for Utica in a 16-6 win over Waterloo on Friday, July 22 at Fireman’s Park in home talent baseball.
“Rowan did a very nice job coming in when we started out kind of rocky, and had to flip our pitching roles around,” said Utica manager Christian Stokstad.
Max Gartzke and Saxton Shore hit RBI singles in the top of the first to give Utica a 2-0 lead. Andrew Iverson started the game on the mound for Utica, but struggled with command as Waterloo took a 6-2 lead after the first.
Utica scored twice in the second when Dane Schultz hit an RBI single and Ben Hildebrandt hit a pop-up which fell in between the Waterloo outfielders, cutting the deficit to 6-4.
“Dane is just solid at going to right field, putting the bat on the ball and having a lot of line drives with good contact,” said Stokstad.
The Association took the lead after scoring seven runs in the third. John Raff hit an RBI double and also scored on a wild pitch. Schutlz and Ben Hildebrandt hit RBI singles, Gartzke hit a double to score a run and Brock Wanninger hit a two-run double, giving Utica an 11-6 lead.
Schutlz hit a ground-out in the fourth to score Jacob Sanders. In the fifth, Wanninger hit a double to score Gartzke as the Association scored three runs.
Ethan Yahn hit an RBI single to score Tony Kapral in the eighth as Utica took a 16-6 lead. Yahn pitched three innings in relief as the game was called after the eighth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.