Longtime Cambridge residents Kent and Judy Vasby were inducted into the Cambridge Hall of Honor on Saturday, Oct. 8 for more than 50 years of continued service to their community.
The couple earned this year’s Community Members of the Year award at a ceremony inducting the 2022 class of honorees. The Hall of Honor recognizes Cambridge School District students, alumni and community members for achievements in athletics, academics and their lives beyond the classroom.
Ron Dayton, of the Hall of Honor Committee, presented the couple with their award.
“The Vasby’s have always been about addressing others before themselves,” Dayton said. “That’s the life that they have provided.”
Judy, a music teacher in Monona, Madison and Cambridge, and Kent, a now-retired Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Air Force, who also served in the Wisconsin National Guard, moved to Cambridge in 1971.
Kent served on Cambridge’s school board from 1991 to 2000, helping to oversee the construction of the district’s elementary school. He and his father owned and operated Vasby’s Dog Food for 18 years.
Judy helped create the Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART), and has been a lifelong community servant through Willerup United Methodist Church and other organizations. Service groups she has worked with include Joining Forces for Families, Continuum of Care Group for Jefferson County, Community Action Coalition of South Central Wisconsin, the Jefferson County Jail Prison Ministry, Radiant Rockdale 4-H, Friends of the Cambridge Library and Awana.
The Vasbys were both longtime volunteers for the Cambridge Food Pantry and the Cambridge Area Resource Team, and were instrumental in founding the Cambridge branch of American Field Services, a student exchange organization through which the couple hosted multiple foreign exchange students.
Accepting the award, Judy spoke on behalf of the couple.
“Kent and I are overwhelmed by this honor, and frankly we didn’t think we deserved it,” she said. “But then we realized that was not gracious, to tell someone they are wrong about such an honor. It was their choice.”
In the Vasbys’ minds, Judy said, they have not lived exceptionally, only followed their conscience and faith.
“Jesus interacted with all kinds of people and helped them in many ways, and I guess that’s what you saw in us,” she said. “But we’re also so aware of how many others are out there doing good, daily.”
“We think of all those faithful and often little-known people who help others,” she went on. “And we accept this honor of being named community members of the year for them as well. Thank you so much.”